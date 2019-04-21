Carroll L. Sandmire

1937 - 2019

Carroll L. Sandmire, 82, of St. Francis, Wis., passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at his home and he is now with his wife, Edna, forever.



Born in Richland Center, Wis., on March 10, 1937, he was the son of the late Ray and Catherine Keane. On July 2, 1960, he married Edna Mae Smoger in Milwaukee, Wis.; she preceded him in death on Feb. 11, 2011.



Carroll was employed with the Chicago and Northwestern and then Union Pacific for over 33 years.



Survivors include his two sons, Raymond (Susan) Sandmire of Watertown, Wis., and Michael A. (Patty) Sandmire of Smyrna, Tenn.; sisters-in-law, Kathleen (Dennis) Keitel of Kenoshaand Nancy Smoger of Kenosha; and brother-in-law, David Smoger of Kenosha. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.



He was preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Harold A. and Lila Smoger; and brother-in-law, Harold C. "Butch"Smoger.



Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 25, at Proko Funeral Home from 4 p.m.until 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 26, at the funeral home at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Oakdale Cemetery in Zion,IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the would be appreciated by the family.



