Carson Rohde (1934 - 2019)
  • "I am so sorry for your loss, sending my deepest..."
  • "I'll never forget those board meetings for the Scout..."
    - Paul Kern
  • "I remember Carson very well! I met him at Camp Oh-Da-Ko-Ta..."
    - David Dworak
  • "Carson was truly an Eagle Scout. Worked with him at camp..."
    - Robert Speaker
Service Information
Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations - Stephen P. Casey, Owner
3016 75th Street
Kenosha, WI
53142
(262)-653-0667
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lord of Life Lutheran Church
5601 Washington Rd
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Lord of Life Lutheran Church
5601 Washington Rd
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Lord of Life Lutheran Church
5601 Washington Rd
Obituary
Carson Rohde

July 13, 1934 - Dec. 31, 2019

Carson Rohde, age 85, of Kenosha passed away on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Kenosha Senior Living with his family by his side.

Funeral services for Carson will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Lord of Life Lutheran Church (5601 Washington Rd). Visitation with the family will be held at the church on Friday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service and at the church on Thursday, January 9 from 5:00-7:00 pm. Burial will take place at Green Ridge Cemetery following the service. Memorials to Scout Leader's Rescue Squad (3019- 45th Street, Kenosha, WI 53144) would be appreciated.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Owner and Funeral Director

3016-75th Street (262) 653-0667

www.CaseyFamilyOptions.com
Published online at KenoshaNews.com on Jan. 9, 2020
