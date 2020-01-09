Carson Rohde

July 13, 1934 - Dec. 31, 2019

Carson Rohde, age 85, of Kenosha passed away on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Kenosha Senior Living with his family by his side.

Funeral services for Carson will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Lord of Life Lutheran Church (5601 Washington Rd). Visitation with the family will be held at the church on Friday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service and at the church on Thursday, January 9 from 5:00-7:00 pm. Burial will take place at Green Ridge Cemetery following the service. Memorials to Scout Leader's Rescue Squad (3019- 45th Street, Kenosha, WI 53144) would be appreciated.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Owner and Funeral Director

3016-75th Street (262) 653-0667

www.CaseyFamilyOptions.com