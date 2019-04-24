Catherine Prostko

1924 - 2019

Catherine Prostko, 94, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 22, 2019, at Hospice Alliance Hospice House.

Born in Gary, Ind., on July 20, 1924, she was the daughter of the late William and Eva (Sofianos) Hanes.

On Sept. 13, 1948, she married Stanley Prostko at the St. Casimir Rectory; he preceded her in death on June 25, 2017.

Catherine was employed as a Medical Laboratory Receptionist for many years at St. Catherine's Hospital. She was a former member of St. Casimir Catholic Church. Upon the merging of St. Casimir and St. George Parishes, she became a member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church.

She enjoyed listening to music, watching movies, playing her piano and typing in her journal. Most of all, she loved cooking for and spending time with her family and celebrating family events in their home.

Catherine is survived by her children, Timothy (Deborah) Prostko of Louisville, Ky., Deborah (Tom) Jacobsen of Lake Geneva, Jeffrey (Laura) Prostko, of Mt. Prospect, Ill., and Christine (John) Noone of Chicago, Ill.; four grandchildren, Robert (Nicole) Prostko, Catherine (Daniel) Close, Sarah Prostko, and Rachel Prostko; and three great-grandchildren, Lily Rose, Diem Javid, and Easton Hunter. She is loved by many nieces, nephews, friends, and especially by Jaguar, Shelby, and Poppy.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Helen Carey; and two brothers, Peter Hanes, and Gus Hanes.

Visitation will be held on Friday, April 26, at Proko Funeral Home from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 27, with a prayer service at the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. and a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church at 10 a.m. Entombment will follow at All Saints Mausoleum.

