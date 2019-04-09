Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Catherine Rizzo.

Dr. Vincent C. Rizzo

1943 - 2019

Our strong and caring father, Dr. Vincent Corradino Rizzo, 76, of Kenosha carried his bride into their heavenly home on April 5, 2019, due to injuries from a tragic car accident.

He was born on March 22, 1943, and married the love of his life, Mary Fulmer on June 29, 1968.

Vince graduated from Kenosha High School and Marquette University School of Dentistry. He served in the 665th Dental Detachment in Korea with the U.S. Army Dental Corps from August 1969 to August 1970. He loved socializing with his patients and continued to work as a self-employed dentist until his untimely death.

Vince enjoyed spending time with his best friend, Matt Sylejmani and walking at the YMCA. He was often found working in his vegetable garden, cutting grass and shoveling snow at home and his office (despite his children's efforts to get him to stop), and absolutely loved playing with his grandchildren. He was a longtime member of the American Dental Association and Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Parish, where he served on the Finance Committee and volunteered at the annual festival for many years. He loved fishing, traveling, and attending his grandson's sporting events.

Vince was preceded in death by his parents, Corradino and Ida (Paura) Rizzo of Kenosha. He entered into Eternal Life with his wife of 50 years, Mary, and brother, Dr. Michael Rizzo.

He was so proud of his children: Catherine (Ronald Fliess) Koessl of Pleasant Prairie, Dr. Vincent M. (Louisa) Rizzo of Pleasant Prairie, John (Laura) Rizzo of Shorewood, Wis., and Dr. Janet (Ryan) Duemke of Hartland, Wis., and grandchildren, Vinny Rizzo, Roman Duemke, Bianca Rizzo, and Ramsey Duemke. He was so excited to see the addition of two more grandchildren by the end of the year; Gianni Michael Rizzo and Mary Duemke. He is further survived by his brother, Gerald Rizzo, and all of Mary's siblings and spouses.

Visitation will be held on Friday, April 12, at Proko Funeral Home from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 13, with a prayer service at the funeral home at 9:15 a.m. and Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church at 10 a.m. Entombment will follow in All Saints Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the would be greatly appreciated.

