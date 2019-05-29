Catherine Elizabeth

"Butterfield" Urban

1943 - 2019

Catherine Elizabeth Urban (Cathie Butterfield), 76, of Kenosha, passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019, at Froedert South Hospital in Kenosha.

Born, May 10, 1943, in Ashland, Wis., a daughter of the late Joseph and Catherine Urban.

Cathie graduated from Ashland High School, class of 1961. She attended Ashland County Normal Teachers College and later graduated from Carthage College.

Cathie was a very special person and loving mother. She was married to George Butterfield of Ashland, Wis., for many years. Together they raised five children; Brian Butterfield, Tammie Coln, Leanne Butterfield, Jamie Butterfield, and Corey Butterfield.

Surviving are her five children, sixteen grandchildren; Dustin, Eric, Kyle, Riley, Kaden, Lexi, Corinne, Desmond, Francesca, Geneva, Drake, Brailyn, Constance, James, Ryelund, and Catalina, as well as several great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Catherine is also survived by her two siblings, Carolyn (Bill) Peltonen and Jim (Kay) Urban.

Catherine has donated her body to science.

A memorial will be held at a later date in June which has yet to be determined. Family and friends will be notified with details once arrangements have been made.