Cathleen "'Cathy'" M. Carroll

August 22, 1953 - December 11, 2019

Cathleen "Cathy" M. Carroll, 66, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at Hospice Alliance, Inc./ Hospice House in Pleasant Prairie.

Born in Milwaukee on , Cathy was the daughter of the late William P. and Mary Ann "Mickey" (Rybold) Carroll. She graduated from St. Joseph High School in 1971 and received her LPN and RN degrees from Gateway Technical College. A lifetime member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church (formerly St. George), Cathy was also a member of St. Mary Catholic Church as well as the Adult and Youth Services Committee of the Kenosha Achievement Center.

Cathy began her career as a nurses' aide with St. Catherine's Hospital in 1970 and later worked in various departments at St. Catherine's as an LPN and an RN. In 1980 she went to work at the Kenosha Surgical Center, and in 1987, Cathy found her true calling when she joined the Hospice Alliance, Inc., first as a case manager, later as director of nursing, and finally as clinical services coordinator. Cathy had an uncanny gift for discovering family connections with her patients and was skilled in bringing comfort in difficult moments. Through her hospice work, Cathy touched the lives of thousands of people, including her patients, their families and friends, and her hospice colleagues. Cathy was still working at the time of her passing.

Lovingly called "Chatty Cathy" by friends and family, she was a social butterfly who lived up to her nickname. Whether gathering with her fellow St. Joseph's "CC Ryders," meeting up with former St. Catherine's colleagues, thrift shopping with her sisters, or organizing and attending family reunions like her dad's 90th birthday party, Cathy loved a big get-together, where she was inevitably the life of the party. She inherited her parents' generosity and knack for keeping tabs on everyone else in the family as well as her father's love of leftovers. Her friends and family always knew they could count on her and would call her when they needed sound advice or a good laugh. As a mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend, Cathy had tremendous heart that she shared with all those who had the good fortune of knowing and loving her.

Cathy will always be remembered by her brothers, John (Beth) Carroll and Tom (Yolanda) Carroll; her sisters, Maureen (Bob) Batchelor, Sheila (Tim) Harper, and Tricia (Ed) Stuckey; her special uncle, Reverend Edward E. Carroll; and many loving nieces, nephews, and friends.

In addition to her parents, Cathy was preceded in death by her dear son, Michael Kreuser.

Funeral services honoring Cathy's life will be held on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 4816 7th Ave. Relatives and friends are asked to meet at the church for the Mass. Interment will follow in St. George Cemetery. A visitation for Cathy will be held on Monday, December 16, at Piasecki Funeral Home at 4 p.m. and will conclude with a Wisconsin Nurses Honor Guard Nightingale Tribute at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Hospice Alliance, Inc. 10220 Prairie Ridge Blvd, Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158 or St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, would be appreciated by the family.

