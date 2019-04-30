Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cathy Zanin. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Cathy Marie Zanin



1954 - 2019



Cathy Marie Zanin, 64, passed away suddenly in Orlando Fla. Born to Life in Los Angeles on Aug. 14, 1954. Born to Eternal Life March 31, 2019. She grew up in Kenosha Wis. and graduated from the University of Wisconsin Parkside. She married Mark Zanin in 1973. They later divorced.



Cathy retired from Ocean Spray after 35 years in 2009. She enjoyed retirement in Fla. the last 9 years living near Disney World and loved all things Disney. She loved helping her family and friends. She was a devoted and loving mother.



She was an extremely hard working and driven woman who managed to raise a son, work overtime, graduate college, and run a business at the same time.



Cathy also invested in real estate. She renovated and flipped multiple properties, owned a multi-unit commercial building, a laundromat called the Laundry Show, and two rental properties in Fla. She was also a Union Steward and served on the Contract Bargaining Committee for the IAMAW.



She is survived by her loving son Lucas Paul Zanin (Rachel), Father Harry Colmer, and Step-mother Carol Colmer. Also her brothers Rick Colmer, Jon Colmer, and Eric Colmer(Kelly), and sister Barbara Westlake. She had 15 nieces and nephews whom she loved very much. Also 5 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren and many Misurelli and Parise cousins.



Cathy was preceded in death by her Mother Jennie Parise Gardisky, her Step-Father Richard Gardisky, her uncle Dominic Parise, and her niece Ashley Zielinsky.



There was a service in Orlando and there will be a memorial service at the Rivers of Living Water Church on 812 56th St. Kenosha WI. The service will be held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on May 2. All family and friends are welcome. She will be laid to rest in Los Angeles per her wishes.





