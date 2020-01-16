Celeste L. (Reinert) Landree

1944-2020

Celeste L. Landree, 75, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 14, 2020, at Grande Prairie Health & Rehabilitation, surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Chicago, on August 2, 1944, she was the daughter of the late John and Bernice (Meszynski) Reinert. Growing up she attended catholic schools in Chicago.

Following graduation, she worked as a legal secretary for a law firm in downtown Chicago.

Celeste married, had two children, then moved to Kenosha in 1969. They later divorced.

Celeste worked for CNH in Racine for over 28 years and Hewitt Associates (AON) in Lincolnshire, IL, for almost seven years. She retired in 2007.

She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, traveling, going to festivals and craft fairs, and visiting with friends and family.

She is survived by her son, John (Heidi) Landree; daughter, Tami Pribyl; and her grandchildren, Dallas & Danielle Landree, and Brittney & Kylie Dzbinski. She is further survived by a niece, Debbie (Guy) Dillie; great niece, Nicole Dillie; nephew, Chris Marsh; and many cousins.

She is preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Marsh; and son-in-law, George Pribyl, Jr.

Visitation will take place on Tuesday, January 21st, at Proko Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, January 22nd, at St. Peter Catholic Church, 2224 30th Ave, Kenosha, WI 53144, at 11:30 a.m. Entombment will follow at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park.

The family would like to thank Dr. James Santarelli and his NP Stacy for the care they provided.

