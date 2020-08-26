1/1
Celia M. Walther
1928 - 2020
Celia M. Walther

1928-2020

2011 Kenosha Person of the Year, Celia Walther, 92, of Pleasant Prairie passed away on Tuesday August 18, 2020 at her home in Pleasant Prairie.

Celia was born on January 10, 1928 in Corson, S.D., the daughter of the late Oscar & Sadie (Holden) Flatberg. She was educated in the schools of Brandon, graduating from St. Olaf College. She married Charles Walther on May 16, 1959 in Waukegan. Celia was employed as a Home Economics teacher for many years. She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Her hobbies included volunteering with numerous organizations, travel, gardening, reading, and spending time with her family & friends, especially her grandchildren.

Survivors include her children, Robert (Catherine) Walther of Kenosha, Mary Walther of Pleasant Prairie, Owen Walther of Pleasant Prairie, Sally (Mike) Hazelhoff of MN; sister-in-law Albertha Flatberg of S.D., and grandchildren, Eric & Jill Walther, Jon, Michael, & Allison Hazelhoff. Celia was preceded in death by her husband, Charles and her brother, Owen.

A visitation will be held on Saturday August 29, 2020 at Kenosha Funeral Services from 2:00-5:00PM, with funeral services to follow at 5:00PM.

In lieu of flowers memorials to the Salvation Army would be appreciated.

Kenosha Funeral Services & Crematory

8226-Sheridan Rd.

Kenosha, WI 53143

(262) 652-1943

www.kenosha-funeral-services.com



Published in Kenosha News on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Kenosha Funeral Services - Kenosha
AUG
29
Funeral service
05:00 PM
Kenosha Funeral Services - Kenosha
Funeral services provided by
Kenosha Funeral Services - Kenosha
8226 Sheridan Rd.
Kenosha, WI 53143
(262) 652-1943
Memories & Condolences

2 entries
August 25, 2020
My condolences to the family. May your memories keep her close in times of grief.
Trudy Barnes
Acquaintance
August 23, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
