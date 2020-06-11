Chad M. Aiello
1982 - 2020
Chad M. Aiello

1982-2020

Chad Aiello, 37, of Kenosha passed away on Friday June 5, 2020 at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville.

Chad was born on October 10, 1982 in Kenosha, the son of Paul Aiello & Gina Druding. He was educated in the schools of Kenosha, graduating from Bradford. He was employed at PCR Services as a concrete finisher. Chad was a member at Mt. Carmel Catholic Church. His hobbies included golfing, taking bike rides, doing his concrete work, and listening to music.

Survivors include his daughter, Lizzet Aiello of Kenosha; parents, Paul & Cheryl Aiello of Kenosha, Gina & Kevin Bonn of Kenosha; brother, Paul A. Aiello of Kenosha; sisters, Rachael (JD) Kleinmark of Kenosha, Jessica (Gary) Baase, Sarah Bonn, Andrea (Stan) Kondev, Amanda Pade. Chad will be dearly missed by all his nieces & nephews, and other family & friends. Chad was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Gary & Edith Druding, and paternal grandfather, Fred J. Aiello.

A visitation will be held on Thursday June 11, 2020 at Kenosha Funeral Services from 5-8:00PM. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date.

Chad was known for his infectious smile, always helping others, and had a huge compassionate heart. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Kenosha Funeral Services

8226-Sheridan Rd.

Kenosha, WI 53143

(262) 652-1943

www.kenosha-funeral-services.com



Published in Kenosha News on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Kenosha Funeral Services - Kenosha
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 10, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. My deepest condolences to all during these most difficult of times.
Patricia Andre'
Friend
