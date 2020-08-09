Charles Albert Hummer

1951 - 2020

Charles Albert Hummer, 68, of North Port, FL, Kenosha, WI, and Defiance, OH, passed away on July 29, 2020 after a long battle with health complications stemming from his years of service.

Charles "Chuck" was born to Lavina Fern Gunter-Hummer, on December 2, 1951, a month after his father, Charles Albert Hummer, passed away unexpectedly. Charles entered the world a fighter and went out the same way, fighting until his last breath.

Charles was a proud military Veteran serving in the Vietnam War. During that time he was a member of the 1st Cavalry Division and awarded two Bronze Stars, two Army Commendation Medals, the Air Medal, and several others. He served in the Army until 1976 when he was honorably medically discharged.

Prior to becoming disabled from suffering serious side effects of Agent Orange exposure during the war, he attended Edison Community College where he became a Paramedic. He then joined San Carlos as a member and Captain of Fire & Rescue as well as a volunteer in Estero. He worked as a United States Postal Service worker and lastly a Certified International Driver's License Examiner for the State of Wisconsin until he retired.

In his later years, Charles enjoyed traveling & exploring the world, one of his favorites being Ireland. He loved music, he especially loved watching his friends perform in their bands, getting out on the dance floor, and living it up. He published a book of poetry he had been working on for years called "Curves in the Road of Life". In the last couple of years he spent time volunteering by participating & organizing political & veteran events. He enjoyed making his grandchildren laugh with crazy animal noises, telling jokes or quoting his favorite movie lines to his family and friends, one of his favorites being Forrest Gump. He loved goofing around to try and get a rise out of you. Known to many as Sir Smooth or Polo Chuck, he was a self proclaimed ladies man who was always the life of the party, especially with his friends and family.

Charles is survived by his four children, sons Charles A. Hummer III, Eric Hummer, and daughters Buffy (Chris) Poddany and Natalie (Tristan Berryman) Brankle. He is also survived by his loving grandchildren, Benjamin, Urijah, Eliana, Colton, and Cayden; his sisters Barbara Williamson and Sally (Chuck) Reese; and many nieces & nephews that he loved dearly. He is preceded in death by his mother, Lavina; father, Charles; and sister, Sandy Hensley.

Visitation will be Tuesday, August 11 from 10:30 am- 12:30 pm at Walker-Hoening Mortuary, 333 W. Main St. Napoleon, OH. A graveside service will follow at Riverside Cemetery, Defiance, OH, which will be live streamed to the Hoening Funeral Home Facebook page.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that a donation be made in his honor to the Gary Sinise Foundation at garysinisefoundation.org. Contributions can also be made in his honor to the Venice Regional Bayfront Hospital.

The family wishes to thank the amazing nurses and doctors of Venice Regional Bayfront Hospital, Critical Care Unit #2 in Venice, FL who showed such care, compassion, grace, and love for our dad and family during his time there.

