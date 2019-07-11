Charles ""Chuck"" Bonofiglio

Charles "Chuck" Bonofiglio, 94, of Kenosha, passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Aurora Hospital.

Born on May 17, 1925, in Kenosha, he was the son of the late Charles and Mary (Kramer) Bonofiglio, Sr. Being a lifelong resident of Kenosha, he attended local elementary schools and was a 1943 graduate from Mary D. Bradford High School.

Shortly after graduation, Chuck enlisted in the United States Army. He served as a technical corporal in the medical field serving time in Normandy, Northern France, Ardennes, Rhineland, and Central Europe and assisted in the liberation of three concentration camps. He honorably served our country from July 1, 1943, until Jan. 2, 1946, and proudly received the European-African-Middle Eastern Ribbon with Four Bronze Battle Starts, Good conduct Medal, Meritorious Unit Emblem, WWII Victory Medal and the Army of Occupation Medal.

On Sept. 25, 1948, at Our Lady of the Mount Carmel Catholic Church, he married Tina Papaleo. They were blessed with 69 years together; sadly Tina died on Dec. 25, 2017.

Chuck was employed for 31 years at Ladish Tri-Clover, retiring in 1987 as plant supervisor. Prior to his employment with Tri-Clover, he was a furrier at Lepp & Company.

He was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church and their Holy Name Society, Roma Lodge, life member of V.F.W. Post #1865, American Legion Post #21, Veterans of the Battle of the Bulge, Kenosha Stink Club and was former director of the Tri-Clover Credit Union. Chuck enjoyed spending time caring for his beautiful yard.

Survivors include his sister, Marilyn Hlavata along with many loving nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and loving wife, Tina; he was preceded in death by his siblings, Lawrence Bonofiglio, Theresa Huff, Eleanor Pasquali, Louis Bonofiglio, Margaret Chatilovicz and Frances Seroka.

Funeral Services honoring Charles will be held on Monday, July 15, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, 1919 54th Street. Entombment with full military honors will follow in All Saints Mausoleum. A visitation will be held on Monday, July 15, from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church or VFW Post 1865, 6618 39th Ave., Kenosha, WI, 53142, would be appreciated.

Special thank you to Dr. Joseph Garetto, Dr. Mario Garetto, the staff at Aurora Hospital along with Aurora At Home Hospice, for the wonderful care given to Chuck.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue

Kenosha, Wisconsin 53144

262-658-4101

Online Condolences at www.KenoshaFuneralHome.com