Charles E. ""Charlie"" Amelotte

1944-2020

Charles E. "Charlie" Amelotte, 75, of Kenosha, passed away on Thursday, January 23rd at Froedtert South Kenosha.

Born in Lancaster, MA on July 5, 1944; he was the son of the late Herman N. and Ruth (Dawson) Amelotte. He graduated from Ripon College in 1967.

He served in the United States Army until he was honorably discharged on July 14, 1969. He earned three bronze stars while serving in Vietnam.

In March of 1968, he married Penny Over in Kenosha.

Charlie owned and operated Kenosha Leatherette & Display, Co. until his retirement ten years ago.

Charlie was a former member of Rotary Club and Kiwanis Club of Western Kenosha, and he served as Co-Chair for Cohorama. He was actively involved in youth sports, including CYC Basketball and KASL Soccer. Charlie was a long-standing member of Kenosha Country Club. He was an avid reader. He enjoyed golfing, fishing in Door County, and spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Charlie is survived by his loving wife, Penny of Kenosha; three children, Katie (Don) Jones of Oak Park, IL, David (Sarah) Amelotte; of Plymouth, MN and Steven (Jane) Amelotte of Lake Zurich, IL; six grandchildren, Cassidy and Cooper Jones, Elizabeth, Katherine, and Lauren Amelotte, and Mason Amelotte. He is further survived by many special family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother, Steven Amelotte.

A celebration of life gathering will be held at a later date.

