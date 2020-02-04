Charles E. ""Charlie"" Amelotte
1944-2020
Charles E. "Charlie" Amelotte, 75, of Kenosha, passed away on Thursday, January 23rd at Froedtert South Kenosha.
A celebration of life gathering will be held on Saturday, February 15th at Kenosha Country Club, 500-13th Ave, Kenosha, 53140, from 2:00 p.m. until Military Honors at 5:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Kenosha Public Library (812 56th Street, Kenosha, WI 53140) & Kenosha Area Family & Aging Services (KAFASI, 7730 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, WI 53143) would be appreciated by the family.
Proko Funeral Home & Crematory
5111 60th St. 262 654 3533
Visit & Sign Charlie's Online Memorial Book At:
www.prokofuneralhome.com