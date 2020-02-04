Kenosha News

Charles E. "Charlie" Amelotte (1944 - 2020)
Service Information
Proko Funeral Home
5111 60th St.
Kenosha, WI
53144
(262)-654-3533
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Kenosha Country Club
500-13th Ave
Kenosha, WI
Obituary
Charles E. ""Charlie"" Amelotte

1944-2020

Charles E. "Charlie" Amelotte, 75, of Kenosha, passed away on Thursday, January 23rd at Froedtert South Kenosha.

A celebration of life gathering will be held on Saturday, February 15th at Kenosha Country Club, 500-13th Ave, Kenosha, 53140, from 2:00 p.m. until Military Honors at 5:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Kenosha Public Library (812 56th Street, Kenosha, WI 53140) & Kenosha Area Family & Aging Services (KAFASI, 7730 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, WI 53143) would be appreciated by the family.  

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111 60th St. 262 654 3533

