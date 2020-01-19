Charles (Chuck) Ervin Hassel

1942-2020

Charles (Chuck) Ervin Hassel, age 77, was born to Eternal Life on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at the Cancer Treatment Center surrounded by his loving family. Chuck, a resident of Kenosha, was born on August 28, 1942 in Marinette, WI to the late Elaine Silldorff and Ervin Hassel. On August 27, 1965, he married his wife of almost 55 years, Kathleen S Rothman.

Chuck worked for the City of Kenosha as a Civil Engineer for 35 years. Those who had the opportunity to work with Chuck loved him. He was honest, reliable, and overall a high-quality laborer. Chuck served as a volunteer at United Hospital, provided transportation for those battling cancer, mentored students at Brass Elementary, helped serve food assist in games at the Frank Neighborhood Project, and served on the Greeters Team at Great Lakes Church.

Chuck was the definition of a devoted family-man. The number of miles he put on his vehicle to attend his grandkids' sporting events are too many to count. He enjoyed camping adventures with family while his children were growing up, watched more Packer games and Hallmark movies than any individual can count, and always made quality time for his children and grandchildren.

Chuck had a love for woodworking; he enjoyed making cedar chests, lazy-susans, garbage can holders, and many other priceless items for those in his family. He was a true handyman, passing on many skills to his son-in-law's who he loved and cherished as his own.

Chuck is survived by his wife, Kathleen (Kathy) and his children Dawn (Joe) Sullivan, Marcy (Tom) Donahue, Lora (Mark) Lehmann. He is also survived by his grandchildren Josh Sullivan, Zach (Jess) Sullivan, Morghan LaFond, Spencer Lehmann, Cade LaFond, Livie Lehmann and great-grandchildren Camden and Adley Sullivan.

He was proceeded in death by his father, Ervin Hassel, his mother, Elaine Silldorff, and his sister, Terry Galbreath.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 21st from 3-5 p.m. at Great Lakes Church in Kenosha (7600 75th Street, Suite 220) with a 5 p.m. service to follow.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made instead to the .

