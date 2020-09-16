Charles F. Bauer-King

1936 - 2020

RACINE – Reverend Charles F. Bauer-King, 84, died on Thursday, September 10, 2020.

Charles was born in East St. Louis, IL on July 30, 1936 to the late Charles and Lydia (nee, Davis) King, Sr. He was raised in Cincinnati, graduated from Ohio Wesleyan in 1954, received his Master of Divinity from Garrett-Evangelical in 1958 and was ordained that year in the Methodist Episcopal Church in Ohio. Though he was a pastor at United Methodist churches in Wisconsin for over fifty years, he also served churches in Ohio, Illinois, Bolivia, and Saudi Arabia. He preached his first sermon when he was sixteen years old and his last at age eighty. His ministry included teaching in mission schools, leading mission and work camp trips, and participating as a member of several boards and agencies in the Wisconsin Annual Conference of the UMC. Active in social justice issues in the communities he served, Charles also supported the local and state arts scene. While in Racine, he was on the board of the Racine Theatre Guild and the Racine United Arts Fund as well as a member of the Religious Coalition for Reproductive Rights. A sermon titled, "Jesus Was a Feminist" was preached at Trinity UMC in 1973.

Charlie loved live theater. "Did you ever want to become an entertainer?" someone once asked. "Yes," Charlie responded. "My desire was partially fulfilled as a pastor." He also appeared on stage numerous times in the southeastern corner of Wisconsin, most often with the Racine Theatre Guild.

In addition to his steadfast years of caring for communities of faith, Charlie will be remembered as a loving husband, an avid reader, a world traveler, a curious friend, and as a man who above all wanted to be of help wherever needed.

Charlie is survived by his wife Nancy Bauer-King, his children: Karen King, David King (Katharine Canfield), Gayle King (David Vobornik) and his step-children: Pamela Ore (Sara LaBorde), Stephen Ore (Barbara), Julia Mowrey (James), Gerard Ore (Emily Hough).

He is also survived by Jean Rohloff, the mother of his children.

Charlie enjoyed time with his grandchildren and felt especially graced when asked to officiate at baptisms and weddings. His eighth great-grandchild was born in July.

A memorial service for Charles is being planned for a future date. Complete arrangements will be announced once completed. Memorials in Charles' honor may be directed to North Pointe United Methodist Church, 3825 Erie Street, Racine, WI 53402 or the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Avenue, Racine, WI 53404.

