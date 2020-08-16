Charles "Chuck" F. Epping

1929 - 2020

Charles "Chuck" F. Epping, 91, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, Friday, August 14, 2020 at the Hospice Alliance Hospice House.

He was born on March 17, 1929 to the late Sylvester and Leona (Richter) Epping in Kenosha County. He was one of 11 children (Eleanor, Marge, Esther, Claude, Norm, Romayne, Lil, Dale, Judy, and Barb), and raised on the family farm. He attended St. Alphonsus Catholic School and graduated in 1943. Chuck worked several jobs in the county while growing up. He attended Gateway Technical Institute part-time for six years, earning 2 degrees.

Chuck entered the US Army in 1953 and served in Korea for two years, making Staff Sergeant. He was honorably discharged in 1955.

On May 12, 1956, he married Sally M. Koehler at St. Mark's Catholic Church.

Chuck worked at MacWhyte Wire and Rope Company for 42 years, retiring in 1994. He worked various part-time jobs after his children were older.

Chuck was a member of St. Anne's Catholic Church. He also was a member of the PLAV and the VFW 1865.

For several years Chuck was St. George's Athletic Director and coached softball and volleyball for many years.

Chuck enjoyed softball, carpentry, playing cards, hunting, fishing, camping and enjoyed living on the lake. Most of all, Chuck loved spending time with his family.

Chuck is survived by his loving wife Sally, his children Scott (Erin) Epping, Mark (Elizabeth) Epping, Linda Miller, Sandy (Grant) Karsten, Carol (John) Reichardt and Diane (Ken Ropp) Epping, his 16 grandchildren, his 5 great grandchildren with one on the way, his sisters Esther Schmidt, Romayne (Roger) Zeihen, Lillian (Edward) Roberts, Judy (LeRoy) Schmidt, and Barbara (Mark) Wisnefski along with in-laws Betty Epping, Jeanne Epping, and Gladys Epping.

He is preceded in death by three brothers Norman, Claude and Dale, two sisters Eleanor Robers and Marge Ketterhagen and in-laws Richard Schmidt, Elmer Ketterhagen and Gene Robers.

Visitation for Chuck will be held on Tuesday evening from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at St. Anne's Catholic Church (9091 Prairie Ridge Blvd). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, August 19th at 11:30 a.m. at St. Anne's Catholic Church with a visitation starting at 10:30. Full Military Honors following Mass with the visitation starting at 10:30 a.m.

As mandated by the Governor masks are required and please maintain social distancing with the CDC guidelines. We thank you for your cooperation and understanding during these trying times.

