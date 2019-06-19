Charles A. Herr

1955-2019

Charles Herr, 64, of Kenosha passed away on Sunday June 9, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Charles was born on Feb. 11, 1955, in Kenosha. He is the son of Francis Herr and Elaine (Payson) Herr, both of whom preceded him in death. He was educated in Kenosha area schools. Charles was a self-employed handyman/home improvement expert for many years. He enjoyed golfing, fishing and working on the computer.

He is survived by a brother Michael (Sherry) Herr; a sister Elizabeth (Gary) Lundskow and his companion of 25 years, Joann Schlosser, all Kenosha, along with many nieces & nephews.

A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday June 22, 2019 at Kenosha Funeral Services from noon until 2 p.m..

Kenosha Funeral Services & Crematory

8226 Sheridan Rd.

Kenosha, WI 53143