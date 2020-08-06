1/1
Charles I. "Chuck" Weddel
1934 - 2020
Charles "Chuck" I. Weddel, 86, of Pleasant Prairie, passed away peacefully, Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Froedtert So. St. Catherine's Medical Center.

He was born on April 8, 1934 to the late Ira and Ethel (Miller) Weddel in Crivitz, WI. His mother passed away when he was a young boy and was raised by his grandparents Lizzie and Preston until moving to Kenosha. He was educated in Crivitz and Kenosha. He attended Mary D. Bradford High School where he met Delores Pillizzi and they married on May 29, 1954.

Chuck was a machinist at Laddish Tri-Clover for over 40 years. He was a member of IAM #34.

Chuck was a member of First Christian Church.

Chuck loved deer hunting, fishing, outdoor activities, snowmobiling, riding his motorcycle, woodworking and working with his hands. Chuck was an avid Packers fan. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family.

Chuck is survived by his loving children Charles M. (Paula) Weddel, Michael (Cindy) Weddel, Anna (Dan) Molgaard, Kelly (Gina) Weddel, Kevin (Ann) Weddel and Michelle (Sean) Maddox, his 12 grandchildren, his 12 great grandchildren, his siblings Mary (Roger) Wytkewicz, Rick (Anita) Weddel and Linda Frederking and his aunt Hazel Weddel. He is also survived by other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his brothers Robert, George and Jim, his sister Marie and his stepmother Florence.

Funeral Services for Chuck will be held on Sunday, August 9th at 3:00 p.m. at the Bruch Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service. Interment will be held on Tuesday, August 11th at Forest Home Cemetery in Crivitz at 11:00 a.m.   Due to public concerns and guidelines with the CDC, we are limited to 50 people in the funeral home, which means you may have to wait outside for a short period of time before entering.  As mandated by the Governor masks are required and please maintain social distancing.  We thank you for your cooperation and understanding during these trying times.

Bruch Funeral Home

  3503 Roosevelt Road

Kenosha, WI 53142

262-652-8298

Visit Chuck's

Online Memorial Book

www.bruchfuneralhome.net



Published in Kenosha News on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
9
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Bruch Funeral Home - Kenosha
AUG
9
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Bruch Funeral Home - Kenosha
AUG
11
Interment
11:00 AM
Forest Home Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Bruch Funeral Home - Kenosha
3503 Roosevelt Road
Kenosha, WI 53142
262-652-8298
5 entries
August 5, 2020
Dear family please accept my condolence and take courage, throw all your anxiety and pain on the God of peace, he is near to all those calling upon him. He will grant you all the strength the courage you will need as you face the lonely days without your love one, but always keep there lovely smiles in your thoughts and memory.
August 4, 2020
May God bless you all in this time of sorrow. And may all the wonderful memories you had with your Dad bring you comfort and peace. Love, Lena Marescalco
Lena Marescalco
Friend
August 4, 2020
I am very sorry to hear he has passed on. My prayers are with all who are close to him. I remember him always smiling. I am sure he is still smiling as he is reunited with those who have gone before him.
Janice Christenson Lehman
Family
August 4, 2020
I can not express the sadness i feel for his family and friends. My heart is with you all.
Jimmy weddle
August 4, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of Chuck's passing. My thoughts and prayers are with the entire Wedell family.
Jeanette Amann
Friend
