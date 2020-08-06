Charles ""Chuck"" I. Weddel

1934 - 2020

Charles "Chuck" I. Weddel, 86, of Pleasant Prairie, passed away peacefully, Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Froedtert So. St. Catherine's Medical Center.

He was born on April 8, 1934 to the late Ira and Ethel (Miller) Weddel in Crivitz, WI. His mother passed away when he was a young boy and was raised by his grandparents Lizzie and Preston until moving to Kenosha. He was educated in Crivitz and Kenosha. He attended Mary D. Bradford High School where he met Delores Pillizzi and they married on May 29, 1954.

Chuck was a machinist at Laddish Tri-Clover for over 40 years. He was a member of IAM #34.

Chuck was a member of First Christian Church.

Chuck loved deer hunting, fishing, outdoor activities, snowmobiling, riding his motorcycle, woodworking and working with his hands. Chuck was an avid Packers fan. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family.

Chuck is survived by his loving children Charles M. (Paula) Weddel, Michael (Cindy) Weddel, Anna (Dan) Molgaard, Kelly (Gina) Weddel, Kevin (Ann) Weddel and Michelle (Sean) Maddox, his 12 grandchildren, his 12 great grandchildren, his siblings Mary (Roger) Wytkewicz, Rick (Anita) Weddel and Linda Frederking and his aunt Hazel Weddel. He is also survived by other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his brothers Robert, George and Jim, his sister Marie and his stepmother Florence.

Funeral Services for Chuck will be held on Sunday, August 9th at 3:00 p.m. at the Bruch Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service. Interment will be held on Tuesday, August 11th at Forest Home Cemetery in Crivitz at 11:00 a.m. Due to public concerns and guidelines with the CDC, we are limited to 50 people in the funeral home, which means you may have to wait outside for a short period of time before entering. As mandated by the Governor masks are required and please maintain social distancing. We thank you for your cooperation and understanding during these trying times.

