Charles J. Feest

Charles J. Feest, 66, of Salem, passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Froedtert South – Pleasant Prairie Campus, with his loving family by his side.

Born in Kenosha on May 11, 1953, he was the son of the late Richard and Dorothy (Raymaker) Feest. He was a 1972 graduate of Mary D. Bradford High School where he was active in football and baseball; and he was an exceptional pitcher.

On May 10, 1975, Charles married his high school sweetheart, Louise Willems. They had been together for 49 years and married 44 years.

For 47 years, Charles was employed as an Auto Body Technician and began his employment with Pulera Body Shop and worked at various body shops.

Charles was an avid fisherman and outdoorsman who liked to hunt; especially pheasants, grouse and deer. He was an all-around sportsman who loved baseball, football, basketball, bowling and volleyball.

He enjoyed throwing parties, having cookouts at his home and playing sheepshead. Charles' wife was so proud her husband could fix anything. He was a tinker and his friends always brought him things of theirs to repair.

He is survived by his loving wife, Louise Feest; his sister, Sherry Croce; and his brothers; Randy(Paulette) Feest and Jeff Feest.

Funeral Services honoring Charles' life will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, 1919 54th Street. Relatives and friends are asked to meet at the church for the Mass. Private inurnment will take place. A visitation for Charles will be held on Thursday, July 18 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home.

