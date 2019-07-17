Charles J. Feest

Charles J. Feest, 66, of Salem, passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Froedtert South – Pleasant Prairie Campus, with his loving family by his side.

Funeral Services honoring Charles' life will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, 1919 54th Street. Relatives and friends are asked to meet at the church for the Mass. Private inurnment will take place. A visitation for Charles will be held on Thursday, July 18 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home.

