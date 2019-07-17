Kenosha News

Charles J. Feest (1953 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Louise & family, we're thinking of you all at this..."
    - Ozzie & Joyce Sorensen
  • "To all of Chucks family, so very sorry to hear of his..."
  • "Dear Sherry, Paulette, and Family Feest, May you cherish..."
    - Ada & Joe Koretz
  • "So sad to hear this news. Chuck was a good friend and ball..."
    - Ron Benhoff
Service Information
Piasecki Funeral Home
3720 39th Avenue
Kenosha, WI
53144
(262)-658-4101
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Piasecki Funeral Home
3720 39th Avenue
Kenosha, WI 53144
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church
1919 54th Street
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Charles J. Feest

Charles J. Feest, 66, of Salem, passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Froedtert South – Pleasant Prairie Campus, with his loving family by his side.

Funeral Services honoring Charles' life will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, 1919 54th Street. Relatives and friends are asked to meet at the church for the Mass. Private inurnment will take place. A visitation for Charles will be held on Thursday, July 18 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue

Kenosha, Wisconsin 53144

262-658-4101

Online Condolences at www.KenoshaFuneralHome.com
Published online at KenoshaNews.com on July 17, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.