Charles "Chuck" K. Lumley

Charles "Chuck" K. Lumley age 79 a resident of Kenosha died August 5th, 2020 at Froedtert South St. Catherine's Campus.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday August 11th, 2020 at 11:00AM at Holy Spirit Community Church. (5900-11th Avenue) Visitation with the family will be on Tuesday at the church from 10:00AM until the time of service. Burial will follow at All Saints Catholic Cemetery.

A complete obituary will appear in the Sunday edition of the paper.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Owner/Funeral Director

3016-75th Street (262) 653-0667

www.CaseyFamilyOptions.com