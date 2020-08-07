Charles "Chuck" Kenneth Lumley

1940 - 2020

Charles "Chuck" Kenneth Lumley, age 79, a resident of Kenosha died Wednesday, August 5th, 2020 at Froedtert South Saint Catherine's campus. Chuck was born August 18, 1940 in Kenosha, WI to Kenneth and Ruth Lumley. He attended schools in Kenosha and graduated from Kenosha High School.

Chuck married Nancy Burns in 1962, and they were blessed with three wonderful sons: David, Thomas, and Keith Lumley. After the untimely loss of his loving wife, Nancy, in 1977, he raised his sons on his own, setting examples that would make them good men. Chuck worked as an electrician at AMC/Chrysler for more than 30 years, retiring in 1989. After losing his wife, Nancy, he later married Jane Huber in 1981, and they retired to the woods of Eagle River for 20 years.

Chuck was a kind and loving man. He had a wonderful sense of humor and a love for people. He was an avid fisherman and could fix anything. After his retirement, he worked for many years with the VFW preparing their bi-weekly fish fry and tending bar. He is survived by his sons David (Lorraine), Thomas (Sara), and Keith (Cherri), grandchildren: Matt (Laura) Lumley, Joe (Amy) Lumley, Brittany Lumley, Tyler (Taylor Zagar) Lumley, Jason (Priscilla) Duvall, Melissa (Scott) Martin, Amanda Duvall, Joshua (Lisa) Lumley, Emily (Anna) Lumley, Jacob (Heather) Lumley, and Kennith Lumley, great-grandchildren Chace, Bryton, Isla, Jackson, Hannah, Hailey, Max, Charlotte, Theo, Daniel, Vivienne, Ashley, Gabe, Jack, Oliver, Sully, Xavier, Camila, Benny, Alice, Mason, Jude and Freya, sister Dolores (Rick) Barnulis and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews .

Chuck was preceded in death by his father Kenneth Lumley, mother Ruth Clifford, sisters Nancy Hole and Darlene Lumley, and brother John Lumley.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Heather and Lynn for the loving care that they gave him.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday August 11th, 2020 at 11:00AM at Holy Spirit Community Church. (5900-11th Avenue) Visitation with the family will be on Tuesday at the church from 10:00AM until the time of service. Burial will follow at All Saints Catholic Cemetery.

