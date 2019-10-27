Charles Lloyd Pomerening

Charles Lloyd Pomerening passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Froedert South in Kenosha, Wis. He was born October 28, 1945 in Kenosha, WI to Lloyd and Marian (Rossett) Pomerening.

He attended Kenosha schools and graduated from Mary D Bradford H.S. He was active in the band and orchestra. He received the Stan Kenton Swing Band Award from the State Swing Band Festival. He later played string bass with the Stan Kenton Band and the Kenosha & Milwaukee Symphonies. After high school, he attended UW-Milwaukee and UW-Stevens Point. In 1966, he joined the US Army and played with the 5th Army Band. He served 13 months in Vietnam.

He married Diane Spurgeon on July 15, 1967. He was an insurance agent in Kenosha for 38 years. He was a member of Lord of Life Church, the VFW, and the American Legion.

Chuck loved to watch and play baseball. He was an avid Milwaukee Braves and then a Milwaukee Brewers fan. He also loved to watch his all-time favorite football team, the Miami Dolphins. He loved to fish and was fortunate to have "one last cast" the day before he passed.

Chuck loved his family and friends and was quick with a joke that he only understood. He made friends wherever he went and was always ready to give hugs.

He is survived by his loving wife, Diane of 52 years; three children, Amy (Matt) Klaus, Adam (Maggie) Pomerening and Aaron (Erica) Pomerening; 4 special nephews & nieces, Jeff (Pam) Eggert, Steve (Cathy) Eggert, Randy (Kari) Eggert, and Jenny (Tom) Follis; 8 grandchildren, Will, Lucas, Charlie, & Emma Klaus, Addy and Reagan Pomerening, and Emily and Olivia Pomerening; 10 adopted grandchildren; and all of his many beloved family members.

He was preceded in death by his parents Lloyd and Marian Pomerening; sisters Carol Bartel and Lynn Pomerening; father-in-law and mother-in-law Floyd and Laurena Spurgeon; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Duane and Donna Eggert.

Funeral services for Chuck will be held at noon on Friday, October 25, 2019 at Lord of Life Lutheran Church (5601 Washington Road) with interment and full military honors to follow at 2 p.m. at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery. A visitation with the family will be held at the church on Friday from 11 a.m. until the time of service.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Owner and Funeral Director

3016-75th Street (262) 653-0667

www.CaseyFamilyOptions.com