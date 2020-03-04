Charles M "Chuck" Safransky

March 9, 1935 - February 21, 2020

Charles M "Chuck" Safransky, age 84, of Waynesboro, PA passed away February 21, 2020 at Chambersburg Hospital.

Born March 9, 1935 in Kenosha, WI son of the late Charles and Elizabeth (Mulich) Safransky. Chuck served his country with the US Army from 1952 -1962 as a Staff Sergeant. He retired from US Army Material Command where he worked for over 30 years as an Air Traffic Control, Surety, Nuclear and Communication Specialist. He was an active member of St. Rita's Catholic Church in Blue Ridge Summit, PA. He enjoyed making people laugh with his Polish jokes. His tagline was 5-5-2-2 (a Polish 10-4).

Surviving are his wife of 63 years Lois (Thorn) Safransky, son Michael (Kay) Safransky of Eagle, CO, daughters Grace (Kevin) Flannigan of Warrenton, VA and Leslie (Eric) Musick of Aldie, VA, his granddaughters Hope and Lexi, his brother Robert Safransky of Pinellas Park, FL and sister Marybeth Zuhlke of Racine, WI along with multiple nieces, nephews, step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his brothers Joseph and Roy Safransky of Kenosha, WI, his son Mark Safransky and grandson Steven Bradley.

No memorial service will be held per his wishes. A private family interment service was held on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at St. Rita's and St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Fairfield, PA officiated by Father Chris Onyeneke.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the .

