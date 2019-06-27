Charles M." "Charlie"" Pietluck

Charles M. "Charlie" Pietluck, 58, of Bristol, passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019, at Froedtert South of Pleasant Prairie, with his loving family by his side.

Born in Kenosha on Oct. 8, 1960, he was the son of Frank Pietluck and Bonita Schiller. Charlie attended local schools, including St. Joseph High School and he graduated from Tremper High School.

On June 8, 1991, at Pleasant Prairie United Methodist, he was united in marriage to Candice Olson. Their union was blessed with two children and 29 years of marriage. They loved going to area church festivals, county fairs and local flea markets where love and laughter was made together.

For many years, Charlie was employed as a heavy equipment operator with various excavating companies. Before his career in excavating, he was employed with Kenosha Beef and American Roller Company.

He was a former member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Paris. In his youth, he was very active in local 4-H. Charlie loved the beautiful outdoors. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed fishing with his son and longtime friends. He was a former hunter and enjoyed camping and boating. His daughter enjoyed the time they spent together; especially working on his yard and meticulous lawn. He was a dart, billiards and baggo player. Lasting memories were made when Charlie oversaw his son, Michael's many projects.

He is survived by his loving wife, Candice; his mother, Bonita Schiller; his children, Jacqueline and Michael Pietluck; his sisters, Kathleen (David) Pietluck-Stack and Dawn Pietluck; and his niece, Mallory Lepouce.

He was preceded in death by his father, Frank Pietluck; his paternal and maternal grandparents; and his uncles, Tony, Michael and Andy.

Funeral Services honoring Charlie's life will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019, at 7 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. A visitation for Charlie will be held on Friday from 4 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Habel and Dr. Carroll and their staffs, the Froedtert South of Pleasant Prairie I.C.U. Department, Father Michael Callea, M.I.C. of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church and relatives and friends for the wonderful care and loving support they gave, during this difficult time. Your support meant more to us than any words can say.

