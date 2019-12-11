Charles ""Chuckie"" R. Hawkins Jr.

1973-2019

Charles R. Hawkins Jr., 46, of Pleasant Prairie passed away on Saturday December 7, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.

Charles was born on July 1, 1973 in Kenosha, the son of the late Charles Sr. and Betty (Saylor) Hawkins. He attended the schools of Kenosha County graduating in 1991 from Central High School. Charles was self-employed working on small engines which was a skill he acquired from a young age from his dad and was able to do it well. His hobbies included fixing small engines, cars, trucks and spending time with his family and friends.

Survivors include his stepmother, Barbara Baumeister; 2 brothers; Christopher Anchondo and Joseph Hawkins, 2 sisters; Lisa Hawkins and Crystal, many uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. Charles was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.

The family would like to especially thank Aunt Corky (Darlene) for being like a mom, Uncle Tom for taking such good care of Chuckie, and his close friend Charlie "My Buddy".

A memorial gathering will be held on Wednesday December 11, 2019 at Kenosha Funeral Services from 4:00-5:00 PM with a memorial service to follow at 5:00 PM.

In lieu of memorials please donate or volunteer to your favorite area assistance programs in Chuckie's memory

