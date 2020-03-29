Charlie Keith Davidson

1971-2020

Charlie Keith Davidson was born August 10, 1971, in West Point, MS. At an early age he and his family moved to Racine, WI where he was raised to adulthood. Charlie graduated from William Horlick High School in 1989 and was most notably known for his talent on the football field and becoming the first African American Homecoming King in William Horlick High School history.

After high school, Charlie attended DuPage College in Illinois and Carthage College in Wisconsin where he made lasting relationships before returning home to Racine. He married and was the proud father of three children: Charlie Davidson Jr., Kenneth Davidson, and Kayla Davidson. Charlie relocated to Kenosha, WI and eventually remarried to Cyndi Taylor.

His employment included being a prison guard at Racine Correctional Institute, managing the Columbus House of Kenosha, and his final job as a Correctional Officer at the Kenosha County Jail. Charlie always worked long hours and was considered a workaholic but always found time for his passions which consisted of God, family, kids and sports.

Charlie was saved, filled with the Holy Spirit and was an active member of Bethlehem Temple Church, Kenosha. His kind, gentle sprit was felt by all that came in contact with him including the many children he coached in Little League football over the years. His respectful nature toward everyone and his genuine love for people made Charlie stand out in a crowd. Few could resist being drawn in by his big heart.

Charlie's unexpected passing occurred March 23, 2020, due to a blood clot. A complication of his shoulder surgery.

Charlie was preceded in death by his grandmother and namesake, Charlie Mae Morgan; grandfather, Wardell Morgan Sr.; uncle "Buddy" Wardell Morgan Jr.; stepfather Henry Harvey; aunt "Boo" Merrion Wilkes, aunt "Cookie" Luetta Gayfield; stepsister Sandra Harvey; sister-in-law, Shari Jackson; and cousins, Tiffany White, Joseph Morgan and Gene Bowens.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Cyndi; children, Charlie Keith Davidson Jr., Kenneth Sylvester Davidson, Kayla Davidson; stepchildren, Ciara Brown and Eugene Love; grandchildren, A'szayiah Wright, Lavon Davidson, Sophia Thompson, Antoine Brown Jr, and Taylor Sorrells; his mother, Sarah Brooks; mother-in-law, Ethel Parker; siblings, Kenneth Davidson and Iris (Lawrence) Roberson; stepsister, Donna Harvey; sister-in-law, Tamra Jackson; brother-in-law, Chris Taylor; aunts, Emma Barry, Charlean (Richard) White, Doris Bowens, Allie Scales, an uncle, Wardell (Michaela) Morgan; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.

Visitation will be held in accordance with current health regulations due to COVID-19 pandemic from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 am. on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Bethlehem Temple Church, 2528 Roosevelt Rd., Kenosha. Funeral services and interment will be private.

