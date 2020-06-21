Charlotte "Lotty" Sykora

January 17, 1931 - June 17, 2020

Charlotte "Lotty" Sykora, passed away in her sleep, at her home on Wednesday, June 17, 2020.

She was born in Chicago, IL on January 17, 1931 to Walter and Katherine (Janoa) Bebel. Lotty attended schools in Chicago and moved to Wisconsin where she graduated from Chetek -Weyerhaeuser High School in 1948.

Charlotte met her future husband, Joe Sykora in Weyerhaeuser, WI and they were united in marriage on August 28, 1948 at St. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Weyerhaeuser. Soon after, they moved to Kenosha.

Lotty volunteered at Bose Elementary School and eventually became a teacher's aide for Kenosha Unified School District where she was employed for 27 years until her retirement. She was a lector for St. Anthony's Catholic Church, a volunteer at the Kenosha Public Museum, Anderson Art Gallery, Kenosha Senior Citizens Center and The Literacy Council. She was a Scout Leader and member of The Red Hats Society and St. Anthony's Rosary Society. Lotty enjoyed watching her grandchildren play sports, gardening, planting flowers, taking photographs, feeding animals, birdwatching, meeting her friends for coffee and going on trips with her family. She loved being active and was known as a generous person, always willing to help others.

Lotty is survived by her five children, Sharon (Tom) Flynn, Karen Sykora, Joe (Melisa) Sykora, Jim (Sue) Sykora and John (Mona) Sykora. Lotty has 14 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren; and her brother, Gene (Karlene) Bebel.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 36 years, Joe Sykora; her parents, Walter and Katherine Bebel; her daughter, Marian Sykora; her in-laws, Jake and Helen Sykora; and her brother, Richard Bebel.

An open visitation for Lotty will be held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. Social distancing guidelines will be maintained, and face coverings are encouraged. If you feel ill, please view the livestream of the service and the forgo the visitation.

A Mass of Christian Burial honoring Lotty's life will be held privately on Thursday, June 25th at 10:00 a.m. at St. Peter's Catholic Church. Due to the COVID Crisis the Mass of Christian Burial will be streamed live on the Piasecki Funeral Home Facebook page. If you do not have a Facebook account, you can view the livestream at: www.uploadpartners.com/charlottesykora. Private interment will take place in St. George Cemetery.

In Lotty's memory, please choose to support one of her favorite organizations: Kenosha Public Museum, Anderson Art Gallery, Kenosha Senior Citizens Center or The Literacy Council.

