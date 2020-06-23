Charlotte ""Lotty"" Sykora

1931 - 2020

Charlotte "Lotty" Sykora, passed away in her sleep, at her home on Wednesday, June 17, 2020.

An open visitation for Lotty will be held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. Social distancing guidelines will be maintained, and face coverings are encouraged. If you feel ill, please view the livestream of the service and forgo the visitation.

A Mass of Christian Burial honoring Lotty's life will be held privately on Thursday, June 25th at 10:00 a.m. at St. Peter's Catholic Church. Due to the COVID Crisis the Mass of Christian Burial will be streamed live at www.uploadpartners.com/charlottesykora. Private interment will take place in St. George Cemetery. In Lotty's memory, please choose to support one of her favorite organizations: Kenosha Public Museum, Anderson Art Gallery, Kenosha Senior Citizens Center or The Literacy Council.

