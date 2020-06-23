Charlotte "Lotty" Sykora
1931 - 2020
Charlotte ""Lotty"" Sykora

1931 - 2020

Charlotte "Lotty" Sykora, passed away in her sleep, at her home on Wednesday, June 17, 2020.

An open visitation for Lotty will be held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. Social distancing guidelines will be maintained, and face coverings are encouraged. If you feel ill, please view the livestream of the service and forgo the visitation.

A Mass of Christian Burial honoring Lotty's life will be held privately on Thursday, June 25th at 10:00 a.m. at St. Peter's Catholic Church. Due to the COVID Crisis the Mass of Christian Burial will be streamed live at www.uploadpartners.com/charlottesykora. Private interment will take place in St. George Cemetery. In Lotty's memory, please choose to support one of her favorite organizations: Kenosha Public Museum, Anderson Art Gallery, Kenosha Senior Citizens Center or The Literacy Council.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101

www.KenoshaFuneralHome.com



Published in Kenosha News on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
24
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Piasecki Funeral Home
JUN
25
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Peter's Catholic Church
Piasecki Funeral Home
3720 39th Avenue
Kenosha, WI 53144
(262) 658-4101
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

3 entries
June 22, 2020
ay memories comfort you during this difficult time.
The Brnaks
Neighbor
June 21, 2020
Were so very sorry for your loss. She was truly an angel in our lives, we will miss her deeply.
Kitt and Amber
Kitt Stephenson
Friend
June 21, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with Lottys loving family. A beautiful legacy to carry on. God bless

Denise
Walker MI
Denise A Dietsche
