Cheryl A. Lang

September 1, 1949 - January 22, 2020

Cheryl A. Lang, age 70 of Kenosha, passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 surrounded by her loving children.They were all together, holding her hands and stroking her hair, letting her know it was ok to go. She suffered with mental illness for quite some time. Cheryl didn't ask for it but lived with it; never knowing when an episode would flare up. It shaped the family's love and it was nothing anyone was ashamed of.

Born on September 1, 1949, she was the daughter of the late Earnest and Isabelle (Drasen) Yunker.

Cheryl enjoyed the arts of painting, drawing and poetry. She was generous with her love; very nurturing and funny! She was the best mom and raised her five children with a tremendous amount of love. When the children were young, she would kiss their pain away. She had a good listening ear for them as they became teenagers. She made the best fried chicken and always had homemade chocolate chip cookies on hand because she knew someone would be hungry at some point. Her home was always open for her children and their friends, providing a roof over their heads and a warm meal in their bellies. She was love.

Left to cherish her loving memory are her children, Shannon Lang, Joseph (Becky) Lang, Jaime (Joe) Minneci, Dani Lang and Paul Lang; her grandchildren, Alex Lang, Aidan Lang and Abigail Minneci and her siblings, Kathleen (Bill) Hauptmann and John (Nita) Yunker.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Ernest and Mark Yunker; a sister, Lorelei Kisielewski and her former husband, Joseph Lang.

In accordance with Cheryl's wishes, private services will be held.

