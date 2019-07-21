Chester W. Wolfe

Chester W. Wolfe, 80 , lifelong Kenosha resident passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at his home.

He was born Jan. 30, 1939, in Kenosha, the son of the late William and Evelyn (Benedict) Wolfe.

Chet attended Kenosha schools, and on Dec. 19, 1959, he married Betty Moore in Kenosha. He worked as a foreman for America Motors for 29 years before his retirement in 1990. Chet's favorite pastime was playing golf; he was a member of the Kenosha Golf Association, and formerly served as secretary.

Survivors include his wife of nearly 60 years, Betty; three children, Leslie (Mithi) Baylen of Union Grove, Wis., Jeffrey Wolfe of Navarre, Fla., and Carolyn (Mike) Schueneman of Lake Forest, Ill.; grandchildren, Alissa (Matthew) Turner, Liesel Baylen, Kaitlyn (Ryan) Echtenacher, Preston Wolfe, Taylor Schueneman and Michael Schueneman III; a great-grandchildren, Elijah Taylor; a sister, Joyce Leigh; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Chet was preceded in death by a sister, Jeanne Nicolazzi.

A celebration of Chet's life will be held privately by his family.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111 60th St. (262) 654-3533

Visit & Sign Chet's Online Memorial Book At:

www.prokofuneralhome.com