Christine Emma "Chris" Jacob

1926 - 2019

Christine (Chris) Emma Jacob, 93, of Vero Beach, Fla., passed peacefully at home on Thursday, April 18, 2019, with her family by her side.

Chris was born to the late Christian and Lillian Gies on Feb. 24, 1926, in N ew York City, N.Y. She married the late Baldwin (Wynn) Jacob on Sept. 6, 1952. Chris graduated high school in N.J. as class Valedictorian. From there she attended Michigan State University and went on to receive her bachelor's degree in Journalism from Lawrence University in Appleton, Wis.

Chris and Wynn shared the love of a lifetime until Wynn's death on June 13, 1999. They had the privilege of living in many areas of the United States beginning in Hackensack, N.J., Columbus, Ind., Lake Forest, Ill., Walnut Creek ,Calf., Green Farms, Conn., Westport, Conn., Palatine, Ill., Racine, Wis. and finally retiring in Vero Beach, Fla.

Chris was a highly accomplished golfer, having won Club Championships at Inverness CC, Racine CC and Hawks Nest CC. She also has recorded 9 holes in one at numerous courses during her lifetime.

Chris is survived by her son Michael (Virginia) Jacob of Kenosha, Wis. She is preceded in death by her son, James (Juvy) Jacob of Belvidere, Ill. She also has five grandchildren; Anthony, Alyssa, Andrew, Christian and Sydney and one great granddaughter, Antonia.

A celebration of life was held at Oak Harbor Country Club, Vero Beach, Fla. on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, 201 N. Northwest Highway, Palatine, IL, 60067, followed by an 11 a.m. Prayer Service. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Barrington, Ill. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to Indian River Community Foundation ( https://ircommunityfoundation.org ) in the name of Baldwin and Christine Jacob. The family would like to express gratitude to Nightingale Private Care – especially to Eleanor and Sania.

A special thank you to Aging Life Care Professional, Dolores at Firstat.