Christine ""Chrissy"" L. Baker
Christine "Chrissy" L. Baker, age 66, of Kenosha, passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020 at Aurora Medical Center.
A private visitation for FAMILY MEMBERS ONLY will be held on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Complete obituary information will be made available on the Piasecki website at a later date.
