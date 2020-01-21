Kenosha News

Christine L. "Chrissy" Baker

Service Information
Piasecki Funeral Home
3720 39th Avenue
Kenosha, WI
53144
(262)-658-4101
Obituary
Christine ""Chrissy"" L. Baker

Christine "Chrissy" L. Baker, age 66, of Kenosha, passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020 at Aurora Medical Center.

A private visitation for FAMILY MEMBERS ONLY will be held on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Complete obituary information will be made available on the Piasecki website at a later date.

Published online at KenoshaNews.com on Jan. 21, 2020
