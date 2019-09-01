Kenosha News

Obituary
Christopher E. Wright , of Kenosha, was born to eternal life at the age of 56 on Aug. 28, 2019.

Loving father to Nacajai Wright, Amber Fay Wright and Nicole Wright. Beloved son of Leedale and Willie Earl (Steel), brother of Fay Jenkins, Leedale Jr.(Anna Ross), Obie (Comonique) of Arizona and Anthony (Carol). Proud grandpa to 5 grandkids, further survived by special friend Addie Parks, former wife Dwylia Wright and many other family and friends. Preceded in death by his son Christopher Jr.

Funeral Service will take place Sept. 4, at 11 a.m. at NEW BRIGHTER DAY BAPTIST CHURCH 1225 25TH AVE., Kenosha. Visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of service.

For more of Christopher's life visit sunsetoptions.com.

Published online at KenoshaNews.com on Sept. 1, 2019
