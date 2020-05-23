Christopher Glenn Burgan November 14, 1955 - May, 10 2020 Christopher Glenn Burgan, 64 of Burlington, WI passed away peacefully after a long battle with Frontal Temporal Dementia on Sunday, May, 10 2020. Chris was born November 14, 1955 in Waukegan, IL the son of John "Dennis" and Rosemary (Lauby) Burgan. He grew up on a small farm in Zion, IL where he developed his love for animals. He worked at his Dad's garage where his interest in cars and motorcycles started. He graduated from Tremper Highschool. Chris enjoyed being outdoors and taking rides on his motorcycle. His free time was spent fishing, hunting, taking trips up north and playing cards with his family and friends. He had a great work ethic in his job and his life. Chris is survived by his Mother Rosemary, his sisters Johnia (Ray) and Bonnie. His wife Cindy; first wife Debbie with their children: Liz, Shane (Jackie), Christian (Dahiana), Heather (Shawn); and son Travis and his mother Jackie. Chris was preceded in death by his Father John "Dennis" and sister Claudia. His family is grateful for all the love and care that his caregivers have given to him all these years and for the love and support of all his family and friends. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation services is proudly serving the family.



