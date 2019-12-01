Christopher J. Laskey

1947-2019

Christopher J. Laskey, 72 years old of Pleasant Prairie, WI passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital.

He was born January 3, 1947, in Chicago, IL the son of the late Edward and Marion (Erzig) Laskey. On May 26, 1986, he married Donna M. Swosinski in Reno, NV. He worked as an Air Traffic Controller, later retired from Exelon Corporation, and was currently Chief Pilot for Midwestern Helicopter. Chris served in the U.S. Army with the 1st Cavalry as a Chief Warrant Officer II and spent 1967 flying Hueys in Vietnam. His hobbies included aviation, road racing, drag racing and Mustangs. He was a member of Kenosha Bible Church.

Chris is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Donna; children, Cheryl Petschke of Oak Park, IL and Brian Laskey of Summerlin, NV; grandchildren, Jeremy, Connor (Allie), Erin, and Keenan Petschke, Callie Anderson; and a great-grandson, Nathan Petschke. He is further survived by brothers, Michael (Mary) Laskey and the late Steven Laskey; his former wife, Kathryn (Rzeminski) Jimenez; and many other family and friends. He will be greatly missed by his special crew, Raider and Kari.

Funeral services and interment will be private. Arrangements were entrusted to Proko Funeral Home.

