Christopher A.J. Krzak

1977 - 2019

Christopher A.J. Krzak, 41 years old of Bristol, Wis., passed away at his home on Monday, April 29, 2019. He was born Sept. 20, 197,7 in Chicago, Ill. The son of the late James Krzak and Andrea (nèe Trent) Krzak.

Christopher graduated from Holy Cross High School in River Grove, Ill. He was a member of Carpenters Local Union 58 for the past 20 years. In 2008, he met his wife Samantha and they were married on Oct. 17, 2009, in Owosso, Mich. They lived in Chicago before settling in Bristol, Wis., in 2013. Christopher was a faithful and loving husband and a devoted father to his daughter Jane, age 6. He had a strong Christian faith and a deep belief in Jesus, which was the basis of his life.

Survivors include his wife, Samantha; daughter, Jane; mother, Andrea Krzak; brothers, Steven, Michael (Nicole), and James (Jennifer) Krzak; sister, Kelly (Jeff) Golich; father in law, Michael Shuster; mother in law, Lauretta Shuster; brother in law, Justin Shuster; nephew, Andrew; and nieces, Amber, Emma, and Faith.