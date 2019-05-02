Christopher A.J. Krzak
1977 - 2019
Christopher A.J. Krzak, 41 years old of Bristol, Wis., passed away at his home on Monday, April 29, 2019. He was born Sept. 20, 197,7 in Chicago, Ill. The son of the late James Krzak and Andrea (nèe Trent) Krzak.
Christopher graduated from Holy Cross High School in River Grove, Ill. He was a member of Carpenters Local Union 58 for the past 20 years. In 2008, he met his wife Samantha and they were married on Oct. 17, 2009, in Owosso, Mich. They lived in Chicago before settling in Bristol, Wis., in 2013. Christopher was a faithful and loving husband and a devoted father to his daughter Jane, age 6. He had a strong Christian faith and a deep belief in Jesus, which was the basis of his life.
Survivors include his wife, Samantha; daughter, Jane; mother, Andrea Krzak; brothers, Steven, Michael (Nicole), and James (Jennifer) Krzak; sister, Kelly (Jeff) Golich; father in law, Michael Shuster; mother in law, Lauretta Shuster; brother in law, Justin Shuster; nephew, Andrew; and nieces, Amber, Emma, and Faith.
A visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Friday, May 3, 2019 at the STRANG FUNERAL HOME OF ANTIOCH, 1055 Main St. Antioch, IL 60002. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. For additional information, call 847-395-4000. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a college fund for Jane in c/o Samantha Krzak. Please sign the online guestbook for Christopher at www.strangfh.com
Published online at KenoshaNews.com on May 2, 2019