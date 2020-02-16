Kenosha News

Christopher L. Mitchem (1985 - 2020)
Service Information
Proko Funeral Home
5111 60th St.
Kenosha, WI
53144
(262)-654-3533
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
St. Peters Catholic Church
2224 30th Avenue
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
2:00 PM
St. Peters Catholic Church
2224 30th Avenue
Obituary
Christopher L. Mitchem

1985-2020

Christopher L. Mitchem, 35, of Kenosha, WI, passed away at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee, WI, on Tuesday, January 28, 2020.

Visitation for Chris will be held on February 22nd, in the basement at St. Peters Catholic Church, 2224 30th Avenue, from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the Memorial Service at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Kenosha Special Olympics or the in his name.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111 60th Street Phone: (262) 654-3533

Visit & Sign Christopher's Online Memorial Book at:

Published online at KenoshaNews.com on Feb. 16, 2020
