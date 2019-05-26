Christopher J. Pucci

1950 - 2019

Christopher J. Pucci, 68, of Kenosha, passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019, at Grande Prairie Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Born in Kenosha on Oct. 25, 1950, he was the son of the late Julio and Phyllis Ann (Durand) Pucci. A lifelong resident of Kenosha, he was educated in local schools.

Chris worked at his father's bar, Cicchini Asphalt, and State Construction. He loved listening to his oldie's music, playing pool, riding his motorcycle, dancing, and being outside working on his garden. He enjoyed fixing things, remodeling, and working on older cars, especially his 1969 Chevelle.

Survivors include his daughter, Kimberly (Kenneth) Lackey; siblings, Cindy Nesmith, Christine Beam, Catherine (Michael) Hoey, Donna Widmar, James Pucci, William (Barbara) Pucci, and David (Marilyn) Pucci; grandchildren, Mariah Lackey and Brandon Lackey; great-grandchild, Anabell Lackey; two nephews; three nieces; and one great-niece.

A celebration of Chris' life will be held on Saturday, June 1, at Finney's Bar, 2901-60th Street, starting at 2 p.m.

