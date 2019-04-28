Christopher S. Turco

1963 - 2019

Christopher S. Turco, 55, a resident of Oro Valley, Ariz., and formerly of Kenosha, Wis., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, in Tucson, Ariz. Chris' health had deteriorated significantly over the past few years due to complications stemming from cerebral palsy. It is comforting to know that he is now at peace.

Chris was the son of the late Peter and Gilda (Mazzei) Turco, of Kenosha, Wis. Chris is survived by his sister, Cynthia (Larry) Eckert of Glendale, Wis., and brother, Anthony (Renae) Turco of Oro Valley, Ariz. He is also survived by two loving nieces, Kailey (Nick) Moschetta of Carlsbad, Calf., and Kristen Turco of Gilbert, Ariz.

Chris was a graduate of Kenosha's Tremper High School, where he served as manager for a variety of athletic teams. Later, he was employed as a utility clerk in the grocery industry, holding jobs at Pick & Save in Kenosha and Safeway in Tucson, among others. Chris was an avid sports fan who enjoyed following the Cubs, Brewers, Packers and Bears. He also derived enjoyment from collecting miniature cars and sports cards.

We will always be grateful to the family and friends who took time over the years to converse with Chris during endless phone calls, and for the occasional visits to see him in Ariz. We also appreciate the compassionate care provided by Feel At Home Assisted Living, Mountain View Care Center and Agape Hospice.

A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 4, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 4400 22nd Avenue, in Kenosha, WI. Interment will follow at All Saints Mausoleum, 3300 Springbrook Road, Pleasant Prairie, WI. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to United Cerebral Palsy ( https://ucp.org/donate-to-ucp-national/ ) or the Kenosha Achievement Center ( https://thekac.com/donate/#support-kac-with-a-gift ).

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street Phone: (262) 654-3533

Visit & Sign Chris' Online Memorial Book at: