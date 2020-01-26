Cindy Lee Barter Badtke

September 24, 1968 - January 18, 2020

Cindy Lee Barter Badtke, age 51, of Union Grove, formally of Kenosha WI, died Saturday, January 18, 2020 at home surrounded by her family after a four year battle with cancer.

Cindy was born on September 24, 1968 in Kenosha, WI, the daughter of Kenneth and Lorraine Barter. On March 30, 2014 Cindy was united in marriage to John Badtke.

Cindy was a life long resident of Kenosha County, spending winters in Holiday Florida. She graduated from the Prairie School, Racine WI. Cindy went on to graduate with a BA from Rollins College, Winter Park, Florida. Cindy worked at Mooseheart as a substitute teacher, Sears in Gurnee, IL among other places. She was a member of the Red Hats Society and a former member the Moose Club. Cindy enjoyed playing different card games with friends.

Cindy is survived by her husband John Badtke, mother Lorraine Barter, brother Allen (Karen) McDowell, sister Tina (Michael) Tyson, nephews Robert (Lindsay) Foster, Michael McDowell and Kenneth McDowell, nieces Melissa (Luke) Keberlein and Rebecca Tyson-Fisher, 1 great niece Hannah, 6 great nephews Noah, Robert, Martin, Kaiden, Mathew and Nolan.

Cindy was preceded in death by her father Kenneth and her grandparents.

A memorial to celebrate Cindy's life will be held on Saturday, February 1 from 2pm till 6pm at the Fireside Restaurant, 2801 30th Ave. Kenosha WI.

Special thanks to the Aurora Medical Center and the Aurora At Home staff. Our gratitude to all the many caregivers, neighbors and friends that made her last days peaceful.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Forgotten Friends, Kindred Kittens, Kenosha Humane Society, St Vincent de Paul or the Shalom Center would be appreciated.

To young to be gone, Cindy was needed in heaven to share her smile and love with so many who have gone before her. We will miss you here.