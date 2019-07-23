Clarence "Corky" Niemi, Jr.

Clarence "Corky" Niemi, Jr., 84, passed away on July 20, 2019, at the Hospice Alliance Hospice House, after a 9 ½ year battle with cancer, surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Kenosha, Jan. 19, 1935, he was the son of the late Clarence and Mary (Andrews) Niemi.

50 years ago, on Sept. 20, 1969, Corky married Catherine Trebec at St Mary's Catholic Church in Elm Grove, Wis. They met in the Ski-Noshan Ski Club and were members for over 50 years.

Clarence spent 42 years at Snap-on Tools, beginning as a photographer's assistant and artist in high school, working his way up, and retiring, as Director of Public and Financial Relations. He worked directly for eight different chairmen and enjoyed being the link between Snap-On and Rawhide Boys Ranch, making Snap-On a major donor. He was on the board of the original Kenosha Economic Development Group and Kemper Center, past president of the Chamber of Commerce, a member of the 306 Club, and a proud 40-year member of the Western Kiwanis Club of Kenosha.

An avid skier, both snow and water, Corky, Cathy, and their son Ross spent some of the happiest times of their lives on mountains and water, always accompanied by many friends and families. Favorite vacations spots were the Colorado Rockies in the winter, and Lake of the Ozarks in the summer. He loved spending time with family and friends at the family cottage on Paddock Lake, whether it was driving the boat pulling Ross on a slalom ski or hanging out on the beach with his grandsons Ethan and JP. Golf was also a favorite sport, and he had many trophies to prove his prowess. Other loves were photography, wine making, wood working, and buying and selling nautical antiques. Corky was blessed with a great group of friends.

Clarence is survived by his loving wife, Catherine; son, Ross (Jill) Niemi; and his loving grandsons, Ethan and John Philip "JP" Niemi. Their Papa will be greatly missed. He is also survived by his sister, Nance McClain; sister-in-law, Marie Trebec; brother-in-law, Lawrence Trebec; an aunt, Ellen Mayne; nephew, Jon (Rae) McClain; niece, Jacqueline McClain; and many loving great nieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother-in-law, Thomas McClain.

Visitation will take place Thursday, July 25, at Proko Funeral Home from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, July 26, at St. Mary Catholic Church 7307 40th Ave, at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at St. James Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Hospice Alliance or St. Mary Catholic Church would be appreciated by the family.

