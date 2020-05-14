Cleora ""Kaye"" Dougherty 1936 - 2020 Cleora "Kaye" Dougherty, age 84, of Pleasant Prairie, WI, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020, at Froedtert South (St. Catherine's). Kaye was born on January 24, 1936, in Muskegon Heights, MI, to Phillip Sr. and Florence (Garvey) Kitterman. She was the owner and operator of her own beauty salon for 10 years. Kaye went on to work for Marshall Fields for 30 years managing the salons including the flagship store in Chicago and was entrusted with overseeing the training programs of all salon staff. After retirement from Marshall Fields, Kaye enjoyed working for American Girl. Kaye married Lee S. Dougherty in Kenosha, WI, on September 8, 2001. She lived for many years in Wildwood, IL, moving to Wisconsin in 1990, and then to Pleasant Prairie in 2004. Kaye was a member of the Lake County Hairdressers Association for 48 years, also, Journey Church and the Pleasant Prairie Happy Hatters. She was preceded in death by her parents, first husband, Darwin "Dutch" Zufelt, brothers, Jerome and Patrick, grandchildren, Joshua and Amanda Pompeo and Grant Dougherty. Kaye is survived by her husband, Lee; her daughter, Francine (Thomas) Pompeo; sons, Kent (Mary Uher) Dougherty and David (Lisa) Dougherty; foster son, Richard (Nancy) Plahutnik; grandchildren, Dr. Mitchell (Amanda) Dougherty, Kyle (Angie) Dougherty, Seth (Heather) Dougherty, Dr. Connor (Dr. Dalynes Villalobos-Rivera) Dougherty and Anna Rose (Jacob) Galante; great grandchildren, Jessica, Lily, Ava, Cole, Blake, Cambria, Nikola and Livi; also her brother, Phillip (Marj) Kitterman II, as well as many beloved cousins, nieces, and nephews and other family and friends. Kaye's love and generosity was extended to all who knew her and to the many people she mentored and fostered during her lifetime. In her memory, consider partnering with 1HOPE at https://1hope.networkforgood.com/ . A memorial/celebration of Kaye's life will be held at Journey Church once Covid-19 restrictions have been lifted. Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations Stephen P. Casey, Owner and Funeral Director 3016-75th Street (262) 653-0667 www.CaseyFamilyOptions.
Published in Kenosha News on May 14, 2020.