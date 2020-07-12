Cleora ""Kaye"" Dougherty

Cleora "Kaye" Dougherty, age 84, of Pleasant Prairie, WI, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020 at Froedtert South. Due to the current pandemic, a private memorial/ celebration of Kaye's life will be held at Journey Church in Kenosha, WI. The family would like everyone to know that a public celebration of Kaye's life will take place after the Covid-19 restrictions have been lifted. Kaye's life brings so much to celebrate as she lived a life surrounded by many loved ones, including: Lee S. Dougherty, whom she married on September 8, 2001; her daughter; her sons; and many beautiful grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other dear family and friends. She was a mother, business professional and a mentor to many.

In her memory, please consider partnering with 1HOPE, a local nonprofit whose heart aligns with Kaye's passions so that children in our community are mentored, fostered and transformed. To memorialize Kaye's life and financially partner, please visit https://1hope.networkforgood.com/ .

