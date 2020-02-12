Clifford J. Briggs

August 5, 1937 - February 6, 2020

Clifford J. Briggs, age 82, of Kenosha passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Aurora Medical Center with his loving family by his side. Cliff was born on August 5, 1937 in Manitowoc, WI to Clifford and Regina (Komosa) Briggs.

He was educated in Kenosha schools and was a member of Bradford class of 1957. He joined the United States Marine Corp and received his GED from the USAFI. He served from 1956 – 1959 as an aircraft mechanic stationed in Miami, FL and Cherry Point, SC. On January 28, 1961, Clifford married Donna (Curran) Briggs in Kenosha and they were blessed to share 59 years of marriage. He worked for Kemen Sausage, St. Casimir Catholic Church, Lawns Plus and most recently as a bailiff for Judge Mary K. Wagner. After retirement he was able to enjoy his many passions including, fishing and hunting with his son(s) and grandsons, bowling, shooting trap and pool, and golfing with the Kemen Golf League for over 45 years. He had great joy in watching all WI sports teams, including the Badgers, Bucks and Brewers. He was also a great fan of the Green Bay Packers and said he did two things right in life, "I raised my children to be patriotic and Packer fans."

He was preceded in death by, his parents and a sister Rose Marie Malick.

Clifford is survived by, his wife, Donna Briggs; a son, Jeffery (Christie) Briggs of Frisco, TX; his daughter, Suzan (Bill Hoaglund) Briggs; and three grandchildren, Alex (Camille Adamson) Briggs, Mitchell Briggs and Maddie (Justin) Moore. He is further survived by Todd and Julie Richter, who were like a son and daughter to him. Cliff was blessed with and will be missed by many friends, including his four-legged friends Abbey and Pepper who stopped by regularly.

A time to share memories and celebrate Cliffs' life will be announced at a later date when the weather is warm and the sun is shining. Those desiring may make contributions in Cliff's memory to Ronald McDonald House Eastern Wisconsin, Dorchester Paws – 136 Four Paws Lane in Summerville, SC 29843 or a .

The family wishes to thank Dr. Matteucci, Joanie and staff, his home healthcare RN Arlan, and all the angels on the 2nd floor of Aurora Hospital who took such good care of him in his final days.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Owner/Funeral Director

3016-75th Street (262) 653-0667

www.CaseyFamilyOptions.com