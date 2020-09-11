Clifford Plaisted

1921 - 2020

Clifford Leonard Plaisted 99, of Kenosha, passed away on September 8th 2020.

Born on August 21, 1921 in Breckenridge MN. He was the first of 3 children born to the late Victor and Esther Plaisted.

He graduated from Kenosha High School. In his youth he worked in the CC Camps and played drums in the Kenosha Kingsman Band. He served in the Marine Corp assigned to the Pacific Theater and was a highly decorated soldier. He was united in marriage to Bernice Puder June 1st 1945 in Klamath Falls Oregon.

He worked at Phillips Brothers and later at Kemen Meats until he retired. He was a Loyal Member of the Kenosha Moose Lodge. He spent many Friday nights dancing the night away. The family always called Cliff and Bea the Fred and Ginger of the Moose. His children fondly remember the times Cliff would rotate taking one of them on his delivery route each week. After work was done, they would meet their mom and the rest of the family at Brown's Lake to swim. They also remember wanting to watch Bonanza on TV but it came on at the same time as Lawrence Welk. Lawrence Welk won out. Cliff and Bea then dance in the living room as the kids sat on the couch watching them dance.

He is lovingly survived by his son Clifford (Gail) Plaisted and two daughters Kristie (Charles) Monroe and Nancy Russell. Daughter-in-Law Jean Plaisted and Damon Smith.

Grandchildren, Vickie (Brian) Hampton, Michelle (Edward) Shieler, Charles (Shamika) Monroe, Nickolas (Beth) Shieler, Emily (Santé) Porras, Michael (Chrystal) Plaisted, Kurt (Babette) Plaisted, Doug (Tiffany) Russell, Austin (Ann) Russell, Travis (Jamie) Russell, Jill Plaisted, Jared Plaisted, Victor (Lusia) Plaisted, Clifford (Cathy) Plaisted.

Great Grandchildren Ashley, Blake, Jake, Liam, CJ, Shawn, Bryce, Landon, Audrey, Ciara, Grant, Ethan, Aidan, Luke, Lila, Zoe, Aben, Emily, Victor and Iverson.

He is preceded in death by his wife Bernice, son Kurt Plaisted, Mother and Father Victor and Esther Plaisted, Brother Don Plaisted and Sister Doris Shatto, and infant grandchild Matthew Plaisted. And other family members.

He will be sadly missed by his family and friends.

The Funeral service will be held at Kenosha Funeral Services. It will be a private service attended by immediate family only.

Kenosha Funeral Services & Crematory

8226 Sheridan Rd.

Kenosha, WI 53143

(262)652-1943

www.kenosha-funeral-services.com