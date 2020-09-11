1/1
Clifford Plaisted
1921 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clifford's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Clifford Plaisted

1921 - 2020

Clifford Leonard Plaisted 99, of Kenosha, passed away on September 8th 2020.

Born on August 21, 1921 in Breckenridge MN. He was the first of 3 children born to the late Victor and Esther Plaisted.

He graduated from Kenosha High School. In his youth he worked in the CC Camps and played drums in the Kenosha Kingsman Band. He served in the Marine Corp assigned to the Pacific Theater and was a highly decorated soldier. He was united in marriage to Bernice Puder June 1st 1945 in Klamath Falls Oregon.

He worked at Phillips Brothers and later at Kemen Meats until he retired. He was a Loyal Member of the Kenosha Moose Lodge. He spent many Friday nights dancing the night away. The family always called Cliff and Bea the Fred and Ginger of the Moose. His children fondly remember the times Cliff would rotate taking one of them on his delivery route each week. After work was done, they would meet their mom and the rest of the family at Brown's Lake to swim. They also remember wanting to watch Bonanza on TV but it came on at the same time as Lawrence Welk. Lawrence Welk won out. Cliff and Bea then dance in the living room as the kids sat on the couch watching them dance.

He is lovingly survived by his son Clifford (Gail) Plaisted and two daughters Kristie (Charles) Monroe and Nancy Russell. Daughter-in-Law Jean Plaisted and Damon Smith.

Grandchildren, Vickie (Brian) Hampton, Michelle (Edward) Shieler, Charles (Shamika) Monroe, Nickolas (Beth) Shieler, Emily (Santé) Porras, Michael (Chrystal) Plaisted, Kurt (Babette) Plaisted, Doug (Tiffany) Russell, Austin (Ann) Russell, Travis (Jamie) Russell, Jill Plaisted, Jared Plaisted, Victor (Lusia) Plaisted, Clifford (Cathy) Plaisted.

Great Grandchildren Ashley, Blake, Jake, Liam, CJ, Shawn, Bryce, Landon, Audrey, Ciara, Grant, Ethan, Aidan, Luke, Lila, Zoe, Aben, Emily, Victor and Iverson.

He is preceded in death by his wife Bernice, son Kurt Plaisted, Mother and Father Victor and Esther Plaisted, Brother Don Plaisted and Sister Doris Shatto, and infant grandchild Matthew Plaisted. And other family members.

He will be sadly missed by his family and friends.

The Funeral service will be held at Kenosha Funeral Services. It will be a private service attended by immediate family only.

Kenosha Funeral Services & Crematory

8226 Sheridan Rd.

Kenosha, WI 53143

(262)652-1943

www.kenosha-funeral-services.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kenosha News on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kenosha Funeral Services - Kenosha
8226 Sheridan Rd.
Kenosha, WI 53143
(262) 652-1943
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved