Clifford E. Sykes

1938 - 2019

Cliff was born in Kenosha, Wis. on March 10, 1938. He passed away in Mesa, Ariz. where he spent his winters with wife Jeannine.

He is survived by his wife, Jeannine Sykes, three daughters Kathy Burke of Kenosha, Wis., Kris Dial of Kenosha, Wis., and Carrie Lawton of Craig, Colo., and step-daughter JoLynne Knudsen of Racine, Wis., and Grandsons Zachary, Korey and Clay Kavalauskas.

Cliff was employed by American Motors/Chrysler as a Tool and Die maker for 31 years, then retired.

He loved trap shooting where he lived in Colorado, building projects, hunting and travel.

He will be remembered by many for his great personality, smile and sense of humor. Rest in Peace.