Collin Jay Sawasky

1996 - 2019

Collin Jay Sawasky, 22, of Racine, passed away in a work related accident on Monday, June 10, 2019.

He was born in Racine on July 11, 1996, the son of Jay and Tracy Sawasky. Collin was a 2014 graduate of J.I. Case High School. In high school, and during his summer breaks, he worked at Racine Country Club as a caddy, and in the Pro Shop. During his senior year, he was employed at Modine with an engineering internship. Most recently, Collin was employed at Premier Power Professionals as an Apprentice Electrician.

He was a life-long believer in the Catholic faith, a member of I.B.E.W. Local 430, and the Wisconsin Car Enthusiast Club (WCEC). Collin was a true outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding ATVs, water skiing, jet skiing, snowboarding, and snowmobiling. Collin was a car enthusiast, and truly enjoyed anything with an engine. He also loved target shooting with his friends, listening to music, and reading.

He will be missed by his parents, Jay and Tracy Sawasky, grandmother, Joyce Sawasky, his girlfriend, Alivia Schulz, beloved aunt, Becky (Tom) Johnson; uncles, Joe (Jennifer) Huberty, and Aaron (Jenie) Huberty; cousins, Brittney, Thomas, Brooke, Jade, Justin, and Ariana. He is further survived by other relatives, and many, many friends.

Collin was preceded in death by his grandfather, Thomas Sawasky, on September 23, 1999, great aunt, Kathleen Murray on June 7, 2019, and his grandparents, Paul and Jane Huberty.

Visitation will take place at Sturino Funeral Home on Monday, June 17, 2019 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., and again at the church on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Mass of Christian burial will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2201 Northwestern Ave. Racine, WI 53404, on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at noon, with Fr. Rick Stoffel officiating.

Collin will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, Collin's family will be accepting donations to establish a memorial in his honor at his second home in Northern Wisconsin.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.sturinofuneralhome.com

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave.

262-632-4479