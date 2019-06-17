Kenosha News

Collin Jay Sawasky (1996 - 2019)
  • "So sorry for your loss may the God of comfort be with you..."
  • "Please accept our condolences on the loss of your loved..."
  • "I m so sorry for your loss"
    - Mason
  • "Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us..."
    - Ann£
  • "My sincerest condolences to the family for the loss of your..."
Service Information
Sturino Funeral Home
3014 Northwestern Avenue
Racine, WI
53404
(262)-632-4479
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sturino Funeral Home
3014 Northwestern Avenue
Racine, WI 53404
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
11:00 AM - 11:45 AM
Sturino Funeral Home
3014 Northwestern Avenue
Racine, WI 53404
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
2201 Northwestern Ave.
Racine, WI
Obituary
Collin Jay Sawasky

1996 - 2019

Collin Jay Sawasky, 22, of Racine, passed away in a work related accident on Monday, June 10, 2019.

He was born in Racine on July 11, 1996, the son of Jay and Tracy Sawasky.

Visitation will take place at Sturino Funeral Home on Monday, June 17, 2019 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., and again at the church on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Mass of Christian burial will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2201 Northwestern Ave. Racine, WI 53404, on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at noon, with Fr. Rick Stoffel officiating.

Collin will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, Collin's family will be accepting donations to establish a memorial in his honor at his second home in Northern Wisconsin.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.sturinofuneralhome.com

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave.

262-632-4479
Published online at KenoshaNews.com on June 17, 2019
